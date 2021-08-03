Jane Street Group LLC Invests $320,000 in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LUNG. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Pulmonx in the 4th quarter worth $9,085,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Pulmonx in the 4th quarter worth $229,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Pulmonx in the 4th quarter worth $452,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pulmonx in the 4th quarter worth $466,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pulmonx in the 4th quarter worth $4,904,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Pulmonx alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pulmonx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

LUNG opened at $40.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.05. Pulmonx Co. has a 52 week low of $35.81 and a 52 week high of $69.48. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 17.07 and a quick ratio of 16.22.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total transaction of $968,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 4,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total transaction of $195,237.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,692 shares in the company, valued at $4,790,064.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,591,594 shares of company stock valued at $97,378,449. 12.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pulmonx Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmonx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmonx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.