Jane Street Group LLC Purchases 3,409 Shares of Virtus Newfleet High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLHY)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Virtus Newfleet High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLHY) by 32.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 5.46% of Virtus Newfleet High Yield Bond ETF worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Virtus Newfleet High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $282,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BLHY opened at $24.65 on Tuesday. Virtus Newfleet High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.07 and a 52-week high of $24.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.68.

