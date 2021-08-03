Jane Street Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,020 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SASR. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the first quarter worth $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the first quarter worth $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the first quarter worth $36,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. 63.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

Shares of SASR stock opened at $41.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.07. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.11 and a twelve month high of $48.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.16.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 41.01% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $135.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Sandy Spring Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.50.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SASR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.