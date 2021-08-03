Jane Street Group LLC Takes $312,000 Position in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 23,569 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 1,127.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 520,637 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,507,000 after purchasing an additional 478,206 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 87,640 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 8,292 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 57.3% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 28,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,343,874 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $269,455,000 after acquiring an additional 171,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the first quarter worth $1,641,000. 76.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

In other news, CEO John B. Dicus sold 14,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $189,880.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,314,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,102,880.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFFN opened at $10.93 on Tuesday. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.32.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 5.97%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.34%.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

