Jane Street Group LLC Takes Position in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ModivCare in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of ModivCare in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of ModivCare in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of ModivCare in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in ModivCare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000.

Get ModivCare alerts:

NASDAQ MODV opened at $173.01 on Tuesday. ModivCare Inc. has a one year low of $80.50 and a one year high of $184.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.61.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. ModivCare had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $453.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.06 million. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ModivCare Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on MODV. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of ModivCare in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ModivCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ModivCare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

ModivCare Profile

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. It offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

Read More: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for ModivCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ModivCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.