Jangada Mines (LON:JAN) Trading Down 0.7%

Jangada Mines Plc (LON:JAN) traded down 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.10 ($0.09). 665,123 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 1,252,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.15 ($0.09).

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 7.65. The stock has a market capitalization of £18.36 million and a PE ratio of 8.88. The company has a quick ratio of 8.27, a current ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

About Jangada Mines (LON:JAN)

Jangada Mines Plc, through its subsidiary, Pedra Branca do Brasil Mineracao S/A engages in the exploration and development of platinum group metal (PGM) assets in South America. It explores for platinum, palladium, rhodium, nickel, copper, gold, and chrome, as well as vanadium. The company primarily holds an interest in the Pedra Branca PGM project that includes 3 mining licenses and 44 exploration licenses covering an area of approximately 55,000 hectares located in the northeast of Brazil.

