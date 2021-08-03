Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Purchased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 23.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 111,082 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,223 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $18,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 259 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 297 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 356 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JAZZ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.94.

Shares of JAZZ opened at $170.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.03. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12-month low of $108.46 and a 12-month high of $189.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $178.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.21.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $607.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.07 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 22.95%. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,712,970. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

