Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of NuVasive in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now forecasts that the medical device company will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.67. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NuVasive’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Get NuVasive alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NUVA. Piper Sandler raised their target price on NuVasive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NuVasive from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.54.

Shares of NUVA opened at $62.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.95. NuVasive has a 12 month low of $43.11 and a 12 month high of $72.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,141.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.32.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. NuVasive had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 0.16%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in NuVasive by 380.7% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in NuVasive by 70.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NuVasive during the first quarter worth $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in NuVasive by 939.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,039 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the first quarter valued at $74,000.

In other NuVasive news, EVP Massimo Calafiore sold 3,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total transaction of $231,913.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Christopher Barry sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,607 shares of company stock worth $1,072,566. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

Featured Story: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.