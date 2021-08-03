Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Murphy USA in a research note issued on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Fishbein now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $3.13 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.92.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $1.40. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 40.02%.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th.

NYSE:MUSA opened at $147.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.20. Murphy USA has a 12 month low of $117.08 and a 12 month high of $159.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,030,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $438,113,000 after purchasing an additional 18,392 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 27.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,251,878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $180,971,000 after purchasing an additional 268,176 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 320.1% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 988,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $142,963,000 after purchasing an additional 753,565 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 8.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 549,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $79,463,000 after purchasing an additional 44,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 6.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 524,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $75,833,000 after purchasing an additional 29,901 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.65%.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of February 3, 2021, it operated 1,503 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

