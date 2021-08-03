Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Xilinx in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now expects that the programmable devices maker will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.89. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Xilinx’s FY2023 earnings at $3.86 EPS.

XLNX has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist upped their price target on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $148.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 5.17. Xilinx has a twelve month low of $96.71 and a twelve month high of $154.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.69 and a beta of 1.00.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.18. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 23.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XLNX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Xilinx during the 4th quarter valued at about $415,385,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 150.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,426,554 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $176,750,000 after purchasing an additional 856,149 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,440,258 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $302,349,000 after purchasing an additional 731,857 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Xilinx by 178.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,063,725 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $131,796,000 after acquiring an additional 681,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Xilinx by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,422,829 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $176,289,000 after acquiring an additional 672,829 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Xilinx news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total value of $371,160.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,179. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs, develops, and markets programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

