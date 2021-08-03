Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Facebook, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FB)

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Facebook in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the social networking company will earn $14.35 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $13.15. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%.

FB has been the topic of several other reports. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.85.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $351.95 on Monday. Facebook has a 1 year low of $244.13 and a 1 year high of $377.55. The stock has a market cap of $997.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $343.49.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.86, for a total value of $27,585,278.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.91, for a total transaction of $92,977.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,748,414.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,343,620 shares of company stock valued at $790,711,773. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC grew its position in Facebook by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,011,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its position in Facebook by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 11,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC grew its position in Facebook by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 16,810 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Facebook by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 34,379 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,126,000 after buying an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

