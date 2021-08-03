Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Molson Coors Beverage’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TAP)

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Molson Coors Beverage in a report released on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now forecasts that the company will earn $1.69 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.72. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Molson Coors Beverage’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.57 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.10 EPS.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.97%.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TAP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.82.

NYSE TAP opened at $49.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of -19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.10. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $32.11 and a 52 week high of $61.48.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 318.9% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 281.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.69%.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

