Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for The Hershey in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Hershey’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.30 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.75 EPS.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a return on equity of 63.62% and a net margin of 16.52%.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on HSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on The Hershey from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.38.

NYSE HSY opened at $178.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.25. The Hershey has a twelve month low of $134.00 and a twelve month high of $182.24.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in The Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in The Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 52.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.88, for a total transaction of $56,105.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,789,632.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $2,007,844.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,170 shares in the company, valued at $8,164,655.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,296 shares of company stock worth $3,001,095. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.19%.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

