Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $15.61 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $14.91. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rio Tinto Group’s FY2022 earnings at $12.78 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.56 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.46 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.15 EPS.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, CLSA cut Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.13.

Shares of RIO opened at $87.30 on Monday. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $55.39 and a 12-month high of $95.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $108.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.61.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,407,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter valued at $2,330,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 21,392 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 9,801 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,733 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 94,431 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. 8.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $1.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous special dividend of $1.20. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.26%.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.