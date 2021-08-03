Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Sells 110 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,185 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for about 1.0% of Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northstar Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter worth about $1,559,000. Transform Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 56.8% in the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 28,808 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,017,000 after acquiring an additional 10,433 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 18.5% in the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,526 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 11.3% in the second quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 6,617 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.5% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 83,638 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,082,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FB. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $0.94 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $351.01. 704,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,338,002. The firm has a market cap of $995.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $343.49. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.13 and a 52-week high of $377.55.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.86, for a total value of $27,585,278.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total transaction of $3,357,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 25,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,292,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,343,620 shares of company stock worth $790,711,773. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

