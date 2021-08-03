Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Sells 50 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,956 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 31.7% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.62.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $232.37. 54,420 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,010,268. The stock has a market cap of $160.43 billion, a PE ratio of 32.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.41. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.21 and a 12-month high of $236.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $224.99.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.39%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

See Also: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.