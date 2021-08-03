Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Takes $217,000 Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,610 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its position in CVS Health by 2.3% during the first quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 5,416 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.0% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 6,775 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.8% in the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 16,156 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.2% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,155 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% in the first quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 6,006 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 109,469 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $9,414,334.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,414,334. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 9,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $796,068.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,697 shares in the company, valued at $12,154,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 226,873 shares of company stock worth $19,508,201 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CVS stock traded up $1.26 on Tuesday, hitting $83.67. The stock had a trading volume of 216,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,726,865. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.63. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $55.36 and a 52-week high of $90.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

