Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 2.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vancity Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.8% during the second quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 136,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,396,000 after acquiring an additional 12,216 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.6% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 94,853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,532,000 after acquiring an additional 5,029 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 16.1% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 486,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,476,000 after acquiring an additional 67,578 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,314,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 24.1% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 172,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,883,000 after purchasing an additional 33,459 shares in the last quarter. 76.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded up $1.17 on Tuesday, hitting $69.52. 217,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,780,959. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.56 and a 1-year high of $72.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $87.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.39.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 55.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 40.06%.

GILD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.62.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

