Jerome Lande Sells 271,349 Shares of Indivior PLC (LON:INDV) Stock

Indivior PLC (LON:INDV) insider Jerome Lande sold 271,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 160 ($2.09), for a total value of £434,158.40 ($567,230.73).

Shares of LON INDV opened at GBX 173.80 ($2.27) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.46, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.04. Indivior PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 67 ($0.88) and a twelve month high of GBX 176.10 ($2.30). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 154.24. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.28 billion and a PE ratio of 13.08.

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.18) price target on shares of Indivior in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.

