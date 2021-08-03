JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Spectris (LON:SXS) Price Target to GBX 3,200

Spectris (LON:SXS) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 3,200 ($41.81) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SXS. Shore Capital restated a sell rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Spectris from GBX 3,505 ($45.79) to GBX 3,640 ($47.56) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

SXS opened at GBX 3,637 ($47.52) on Friday. Spectris has a 12 month low of GBX 2,347 ($30.66) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,654 ($47.74). The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64. The firm has a market cap of £4.14 billion and a PE ratio of -249.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 9,677.40.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 23 ($0.30) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Spectris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.46%.

Spectris Company Profile

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

