JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust (LON:JII) Reaches New 1-Year High at $771.00

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust plc (LON:JII) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 771 ($10.07) and last traded at GBX 770.10 ($10.06), with a volume of 18707 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 758 ($9.90).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 38.91 and a quick ratio of 37.17. The firm has a market capitalization of £598.02 million and a P/E ratio of 2.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 746.84.

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:JII)

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.