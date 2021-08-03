JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) is Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Meridian Financial Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 233,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,224 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up 8.1% of Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $11,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 27.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 142,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,253,000 after purchasing an additional 30,931 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 84.3% during the first quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 348,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,701,000 after acquiring an additional 159,542 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 248.1% during the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 55,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 39,700 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 774.3% during the first quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 49,727 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 102.3% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 170,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,657,000 after acquiring an additional 86,245 shares during the period.

JPST stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.73. 2,098,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.73.

