Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.410-$0.510 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.15 billion-$1.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.18 billion.Juniper Networks also updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE JNPR traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.05. The stock had a trading volume of 5,295,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,184,270. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.47. Juniper Networks has a 52-week low of $19.51 and a 52-week high of $29.10.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 4.49%. Juniper Networks’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.47%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. MKM Partners upgraded Juniper Networks from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Juniper Networks from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Juniper Networks presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.22.

In related news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 1,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total value of $45,930.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,566.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total transaction of $155,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,742 shares of company stock worth $1,896,221. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

