Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP) Insider David Cruickshank Acquires 30,000 Shares

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP) insider David Cruickshank acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 275 ($3.59) per share, for a total transaction of £82,500 ($107,786.78).

LON JUP opened at GBX 273.60 ($3.57) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 281.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.67. Jupiter Fund Management Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 197.30 ($2.58) and a 12-month high of GBX 310.80 ($4.06). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20.

Get Jupiter Fund Management alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a GBX 7.90 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Jupiter Fund Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.82%.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) price objective on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 318.25 ($4.16).

Jupiter Fund Management Company Profile

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter Fund Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter Fund Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.