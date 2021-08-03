Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 304,700 shares, an increase of 28.0% from the June 30th total of 238,100 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 323,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of Jupiter Wellness stock opened at $1.95 on Tuesday. Jupiter Wellness has a one year low of $1.84 and a one year high of $8.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.95.

Get Jupiter Wellness alerts:

In other Jupiter Wellness news, CFO Douglas O. Mckinnon sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total transaction of $209,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Ryan T. Allison sold 15,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total transaction of $44,316.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 490,884 shares of company stock valued at $1,369,566.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jupiter Wellness during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Jupiter Wellness during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jupiter Wellness during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jupiter Wellness during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jupiter Wellness during the 1st quarter worth $128,000.

About Jupiter Wellness

Jupiter Wellness, Inc develops cannabidiol (CBD) based medical therapeutics and wellness products. The company's clinical pipeline includes CaniDermRX (JW-100), a novel topical formulation containing CBD and aspartame for use in the treatment of eczema, dermatitis, and actinic keratosis; JW-101, a prescription product for the treatment of burns; and JW-200, a non-prescription lotion/lip balm for the treatment of symptoms of cold sores.

Featured Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.