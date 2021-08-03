Kaman (KAMN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Kaman to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $171.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.90 million. Kaman had a positive return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 8.29%. Kaman’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Kaman to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of KAMN stock opened at $43.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.61 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Kaman has a 12-month low of $37.99 and a 12-month high of $59.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.91%.

KAMN has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Kaman from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Kaman Company Profile

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, medical, and industrial markets. The company produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; spring energized seals, springs, and contacts; and metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircrafts.

