Karole Lloyd Acquires 1,000 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Stock

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.21 per share, for a total transaction of $55,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,702.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:AFL opened at $54.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.01. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $33.37 and a fifty-two week high of $57.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.53.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 11.79%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.61%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 246,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,272,000 after acquiring an additional 17,517 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 559,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,025,000 after acquiring an additional 13,149 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in Aflac by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 4,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its stake in Aflac by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. 65.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Truist raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.83.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

