Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) Shares Purchased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Kennedy-Wilson in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. 78.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kennedy-Wilson alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KW. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of NYSE KW opened at $19.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.77 and a twelve month high of $21.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.12.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 26.49%. The company had revenue of $99.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.05 million. Equities analysts predict that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets and consolidates on its balance sheet.

Further Reading: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW).

Receive News & Ratings for Kennedy-Wilson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennedy-Wilson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.