Kenneth R. Lehman Purchases 5,139 Shares of Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) Stock

Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) major shareholder Kenneth R. Lehman acquired 5,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.11 per share, for a total transaction of $67,372.29. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 683,136 shares in the company, valued at $8,955,912.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Kenneth R. Lehman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Affinity Bancshares alerts:

On Wednesday, July 28th, Kenneth R. Lehman acquired 332 shares of Affinity Bancshares stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.04 per share, for a total transaction of $4,329.28.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Kenneth R. Lehman acquired 4,640 shares of Affinity Bancshares stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.81 per share, for a total transaction of $59,438.40.

Shares of AFBI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.15. 1,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,365. Affinity Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.53 and a fifty-two week high of $14.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.96.

Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.07 million for the quarter. Affinity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 18.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AFBI. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Affinity Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $3,433,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Affinity Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $140,000. Salzhauer Michael bought a new position in shares of Affinity Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $126,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Affinity Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $1,584,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Affinity Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $343,000. Institutional investors own 15.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Affinity Bancshares from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th.

Affinity Bancshares Company Profile

Affinity Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land, and consumer loans.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Affinity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affinity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.