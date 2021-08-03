KeyCorp Comments on Avery Dennison Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AVY)

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Avery Dennison in a report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.07.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 48.53%.

AVY has been the topic of several other reports. G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $227.00 target price (up from $202.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avery Dennison presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.36.

Shares of AVY stock opened at $210.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.96. Avery Dennison has a 12 month low of $111.80 and a 12 month high of $226.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

In related news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.11, for a total transaction of $316,259.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,302,357.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 554.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 16,630 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth $527,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth $387,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 246,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,271,000 after acquiring an additional 56,211 shares during the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

