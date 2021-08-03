KickToken Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.54 Million (KICK)

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. One KickToken coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KickToken has a market cap of $26.37 million and approximately $1.54 million worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, KickToken has traded 3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00061917 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002685 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00015549 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.00 or 0.00807760 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00042344 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.77 or 0.00091793 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 1,251,233,467,898 coins and its circulating supply is 125,972,868,114 coins. The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform . KickToken’s official website is www.kickico.com . The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

