King DAG (KDAG) Price Reaches $0.34

King DAG (CURRENCY:KDAG) traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. One King DAG coin can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000888 BTC on exchanges. King DAG has a market capitalization of $18.26 million and approximately $77,530.00 worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, King DAG has traded up 9.5% against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

King DAG Coin Profile

King DAG (CRYPTO:KDAG) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2019. King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,251,545 coins. King DAG’s official message board is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation . The official website for King DAG is kdag.io . King DAG’s official Twitter account is @KDAGFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KDAG (KING of Directed Acyclic Graph) is the underlying infrastructure of a new generation of value networks, dedicated to building a new generation of underlying trusted network protocols and providing efficient, convenient, secure, and stable development and deployment environments to customers worldwide. “

King DAG Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as King DAG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire King DAG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy King DAG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

