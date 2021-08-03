Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 556 The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 556 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $519,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $435,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 268.8% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,365 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $12,047,000 after buying an additional 22,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,216 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,155,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 400 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total value of $164,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,200 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.55, for a total value of $848,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,398.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,838,052 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

COO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on The Cooper Companies from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of The Cooper Companies in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Cooper Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.86.

NYSE:COO opened at $423.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $396.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $282.71 and a 12 month high of $425.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.83.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.63 million. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 88.54%. The company’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.62%.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

