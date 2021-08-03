Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Invests $201,000 in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 67.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FTAI shares. began coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

NYSE:FTAI opened at $27.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.10. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC has a 1-year low of $14.82 and a 1-year high of $34.79.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.13). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 10.51% and a negative net margin of 42.62%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s payout ratio is -153.49%.

About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

