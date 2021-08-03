Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 12,270 Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF stock opened at $6.63 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $8.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.003 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.

