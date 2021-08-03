Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 15,349 Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 751,188 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,802,000 after purchasing an additional 206,046 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 594,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,548,000 after acquiring an additional 52,298 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 516,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,428,000 after acquiring an additional 6,669 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 427,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,152,000 after acquiring an additional 19,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 408,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,876,000 after acquiring an additional 60,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

NASDAQ SAMG opened at $16.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.93 million, a P/E ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.72. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.41 and a 52 week high of $17.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.72.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 21.60%. On average, analysts anticipate that Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. This is an increase from Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

