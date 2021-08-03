Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Price Target Lowered to C$12.50 at Canaccord Genuity

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Kinross Gold from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. CIBC downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $11.25 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. National Bank Financial raised shares of Kinross Gold from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.71.

Shares of Kinross Gold stock opened at $6.50 on Friday. Kinross Gold has a 1 year low of $5.98 and a 1 year high of $10.31. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.87.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.97%. Analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is currently 7.79%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KGC. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in Kinross Gold by 187.5% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Kinross Gold by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,002 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 11,301 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. 45.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

