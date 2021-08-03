KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) PT Raised to $400.00

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp reissued a buy rating and issued a $369.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. upped their price target on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KLA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $322.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $344.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $345.91 on Friday. KLA has a fifty-two week low of $171.31 and a fifty-two week high of $359.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $314.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $53.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.23.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 30.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA will post 17.15 EPS for the current year.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.74%.

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.95, for a total value of $4,649,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,187,764.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.15, for a total value of $44,084.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,757,217.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,136 shares of company stock valued at $6,268,334 over the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $414,484,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of KLA by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,683,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $556,158,000 after acquiring an additional 671,773 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of KLA by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,041,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,335,337,000 after acquiring an additional 425,090 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of KLA by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,189,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $393,034,000 after acquiring an additional 391,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,371,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

