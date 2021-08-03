Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) PT Set at €15.50 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €15.50 ($18.24) price target on Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Independent Research set a €11.50 ($13.53) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on shares of Klöckner & Co SE and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.70 ($17.29) target price on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on Klöckner & Co SE and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.50 ($17.06) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €13.19 ($15.51).

Shares of ETR KCO opened at €12.39 ($14.58) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €11.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion and a PE ratio of -130.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.16. Klöckner & Co SE has a 52-week low of €4.57 ($5.38) and a 52-week high of €13.49 ($15.87).

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

