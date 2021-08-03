KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Shares Gap Down to $22.18

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.18, but opened at $21.10. KnowBe4 shares last traded at $22.40, with a volume of 9,636 shares trading hands.

KNBE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on KnowBe4 from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on KnowBe4 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of KnowBe4 from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on KnowBe4 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. KnowBe4 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.38.

Get KnowBe4 alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.81.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Equities analysts anticipate that KnowBe4, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

KnowBe4 Company Profile (NASDAQ:KNBE)

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for KnowBe4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KnowBe4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.