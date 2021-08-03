Kornit Digital (KRNT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $69.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.67 million. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 158.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, analysts expect Kornit Digital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

KRNT opened at $131.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 388.71 and a beta of 1.84. Kornit Digital has a 52 week low of $53.17 and a 52 week high of $134.39.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KRNT shares. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Kornit Digital from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Kornit Digital from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Kornit Digital in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kornit Digital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.80.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.