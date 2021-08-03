Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.56.

Several brokerages have commented on KURA. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Kura Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of KURA stock traded down $0.80 on Tuesday, hitting $18.15. 535,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,774. The company has a quick ratio of 24.29, a current ratio of 24.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.80. Kura Oncology has a one year low of $16.72 and a one year high of $43.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.75.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts expect that Kura Oncology will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KURA. EcoR1 Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,692,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,391,000 after buying an additional 1,919,600 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 133.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,474,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,944,000 after buying an additional 1,416,480 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,241,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,363,000 after buying an additional 621,806 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 169.8% during the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 732,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,705,000 after buying an additional 460,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BVF Inc. IL raised its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,635,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,225,000 after buying an additional 389,200 shares in the last quarter.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidates are tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

