Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the June 30th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of KYOCY opened at $62.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Kyocera has a 12 month low of $54.37 and a 12 month high of $69.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.13.

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.18. Kyocera had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Kyocera will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kyocera from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Kyocera Company Profile

Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and distributes products based on fine ceramic technologies in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its Industrial & Automotive Components Group segment offers fine ceramic components, automotive components, liquid crystal displays, and industrial tools to the industrial machinery, automotive, general industrial, and construction markets.

