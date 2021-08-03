LABS Group Market Capitalization Tops $10.79 Million (LABS)

LABS Group (CURRENCY:LABS) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. LABS Group has a market cap of $10.79 million and $2.14 million worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LABS Group coin can currently be purchased for $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, LABS Group has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002603 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00045256 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.80 or 0.00100980 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.66 or 0.00142255 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,338.27 or 0.99775623 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $323.14 or 0.00840986 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LABS Group Profile

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,036,538,594 coins. The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio . LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio

LABS Group Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LABS Group should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LABS Group using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

