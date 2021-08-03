LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Acquires 1,888 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 12.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $4,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,719,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,533,000 after buying an additional 1,467,310 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,197,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,699 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,376,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,198,000 after purchasing an additional 189,407 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,333,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,910,000 after purchasing an additional 135,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,964,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,653,000 after purchasing an additional 36,874 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DOCU traded down $2.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $292.87. The company had a trading volume of 23,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,070,876. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.49 and a 52 week high of $310.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $265.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $57.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -273.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 106.46 and a beta of 0.85.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $469.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.66 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 12.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on DocuSign from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on DocuSign in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on DocuSign in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.73.

In related news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.40, for a total transaction of $2,774,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 13,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total value of $2,567,120.85. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 219,430 shares in the company, valued at $42,242,469.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 134,879 shares of company stock valued at $36,508,825. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

