LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Has $1.55 Million Stock Holdings in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lowered its stake in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,140 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Mercantile Bank worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Mercantile Bank by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,508,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,984,000 after buying an additional 108,664 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its stake in Mercantile Bank by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 557,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,115,000 after buying an additional 3,937 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 267,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,697,000 after purchasing an additional 12,590 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 123,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after purchasing an additional 20,174 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Mercantile Bank alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

NASDAQ MBWM traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $507.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.14. Mercantile Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $17.09 and a 12 month high of $34.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.92.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.34. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 13.28%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 41.73%.

In other news, COO Robert T. Worthington purchased 3,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.56 per share, with a total value of $111,713.36. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 8,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,844.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.