LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Has $11.92 Million Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,189 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 1.7% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $11,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRK. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,455,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,289,000 after buying an additional 6,063,098 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,822,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,060,000 after buying an additional 2,428,079 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 57.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,464,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,367,000 after buying an additional 2,355,505 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,733,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063,255 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 92.0% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,373,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,871 shares during the period. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MRK. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.72.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.43. The company had a trading volume of 105,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,089,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.65. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.71 and a 12 month high of $87.80. The company has a market cap of $193.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 53.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 43.77%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

