LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Takes Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 14.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,140,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,008,912,000 after buying an additional 878,022 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at about $184,142,000. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter worth about $3,154,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter worth about $121,479,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 26.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,719,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $483,793,000 after purchasing an additional 363,123 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

APD stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $289.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 972 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,001. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $245.75 and a 52 week high of $327.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.97, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $293.38.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 20.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.60%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.88.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Article: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.