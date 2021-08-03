L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Air Liquide’s core business is to supply oxygen, nitrogen, hydrogen and many other gases and services to most industries (for example: steel, oil refining, chemicals, glass, electronics, healthcare, food processing, metallurgy, paper and aerospace). Their global presence (130 subsidiaries in more than 65 countries) allows them to combine the resources and expertise of a global enterprise with a powerful local presence based on independent customer-focused teams. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AIQUY. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research began coverage on L’Air Liquide in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, HSBC upgraded L’Air Liquide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of AIQUY stock traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $34.37. The company had a trading volume of 71,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,946. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. L’Air Liquide has a twelve month low of $28.90 and a twelve month high of $36.11.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 6.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 12.9% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 15,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 3.1% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 75,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About L’Air Liquide

Air Liquide SA engages in gas supply for large industry and health businesses. The company operates through the following segments: Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, Global Markets & Technologies and Other Activities. The company was founded by Georges Claude and Paul Delorme on November 8, 1902 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

