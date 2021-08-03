Lake Street Financial LLC Has $233,000 Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Lake Street Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,011 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,126 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Curi Capital bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

T stock opened at $28.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $200.85 billion, a PE ratio of -90.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.76.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.41%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on T shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.12.

In other news, CEO John T. Stankey acquired 34,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches acquired 3,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

